NEW DELHI/MUMBAI — Congress president Rahul Gandhi Nov. 2 alleged that French defense major Dassault Aviation had given a "kickback" to Reliance to secure the Rafale deal, and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not survive if the "huge corruption" in the purchase was investigated.
Reliance has, however, rubbished the allegations and has accused the Congress of resorting to "blatant lies" and "distorted facts" to mount an "unwarranted campaign of calumny and falsehoods" against the group and its Chairman Anil Ambani.
"If an inquiry starts on this, Modi is not going to survive it, guaranteed," Gandhi said here alleging the deal to procure 36 Rafale jets was "done by Modi to give Ambani Rs. 30,000 crore."
Gandhi cited two reasons for his claims: "One, because of corruption. Two, because it is very clear who the decision maker was."
"Nobody would be able to say that some general in the Air Force or the defense minister or some bureaucrat from the Defense Ministry (was the decision maker)."
Gandhi said that if there was nothing to hide, Modi would have ordered an inquiry into the decision to purchase the fighter jets from France.
"But Modi is silent. He has lost his sleep because of tension as he knows he will be caught."
Claiming Dassault Aviation "invested Rs. 284 crore" in a "loss making" Indian company, Gandhi said it was the "first installment of kickback" that was paid by the French defense major to secure the deal.
He said that Dassault CEO Eric Trappier's claim that his company chose Reliance as its offsets partner because it had land available next to an airport could not be true, given that it had been revealed that the land was purchased with the money "invested by Dassault."
Gandhi alleged Trappier was "lying" to save Modi who in April 2015 had announced the inter-governmental deal to buy the jets in "complete violation" of defense procurement policies.
He also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Kumar Verma was "removed" because he was looking into documents pertaining to the deal that could "nail" Modi.
"It is obvious that there is enough material in public domain to nail Modi," he said alleging that Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent visit to France was a part of a cover-up which the Modi government was indulging in to prevent the truth from coming out.
Gandhi also said that Modi was "terrified" and would never agree to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the deal.
Strongly denying Gandhi's allegations, Reliance Infrastructure said it was "deeply unfortunate" that the group and its chairman were continuously being dragged into a political battle ahead of the state and general elections.
It said that Dassault's investment in Reliance Airport Developers Ltd had no link with the Rafale contract.
"Congress attacks on Anil Ambani in his individual capacity are shameful and deplorable," the company said in a statement, adding that Ambani had not entered into any transactions personally with Dassault nor had he derived any personal benefit from any transactions.
It said that the RADL transaction was completed in full compliance with applicable Foreign Direct Investment and all other regulations, and that the information has been in the public domain since December 2017, nearly a year ago.
"It is clear that the Congress' consistent allegation that Anil Ambani has received contracts worth Rs. 30,000 crore is a blatant attempt to mislead the public for their own political gains and is a concoction of lies," the statement continued, rejecting Congress' allegation that "land at Mihan, Nagpur was bought from funds provided by Dassault."
"Any suggestion of any payment to Anil Ambani is absolutely false and mischievous," it said, adding that payment for the land at Mihan was made from 2015 to 2017, much before the investment by Dassault in RADL.
The company said the Indian and French governments, and Dassault and Reliance have clarified on multiple occasions that there was no offset contract for Rs. 30,000 crore to Reliance, related to the purchase of 36 aircraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.