KOZHIKODE, Kerala (IANS) — Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived here April 3, were greeted by hundreds of UDF supporters, who had been waiting three hours to see them.
Gandhi had sprung a surprise when the Congress announced that he will also contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, apart from the traditional Amethi that has been home to Gandhi family for long, in these elections.
Thursday is the last date for filing of nominations from Wayanad, with polling for all of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies to be held on April 23.
Senior Congress leaders including Mukul Wasnik, K.C. Venugopal, Oommen Chandy, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and several others turned up at the airport, which was taken over by the police but found it tough to keep the crowd under check.
Rahul Gandhi spent some time at the VIP lounge with the leaders and he came out of the lounge and waved at the supporters before leaving through the VIP gate.
Reacting to the tumultuous response of the workers, Congress veteran Aryadan Mohammed told the media that in his long political career, he has contested 12 times but never seen such a response as what was witnessed at the Congress President's visit.
"He is going to win with a record margin, you just wait and see," said Mohammed.
"The UDF workers are on a high and it's going to be Gandhi wave, not just in Kerala, but in South India," said Chennithala.
From the airport, the Gandhis drove to Kozhikode to spend the night.
Around 9 a.m. April 4, both of them are expected to take a helicopter to Wayanad, even as Gandhi has expressed his desire to take the road route, but this was opposed by the SPG.
A final decision would be taken that morning, as according to present plans, he is expected to file the nomination papers before 12 noon.
