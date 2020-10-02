NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of protesters Oct. 2 demanded the dismissal of the government of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old woman from the country’s lowest caste was allegedly gang raped and later died in a hospital.
The demonstrators shouted “Hang the rapists” and “First raped by devils, then by the system” as they gathered near Parliament in New Delhi.
The protesters, including Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, said the Uttar Pradesh state government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party did not allow anyone to meet the victim’s family and that police cordoned off their village.
Protesters accused authorities of trying to hush up the crime. Police have said they have arrested four suspects, all from an upper caste.
The state government suspended five police officer for alleged negligence in their handling of the investigation of the case, said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, a top state official.
Awasthi also said the police officers, the four suspects in the case and the victim’s family will also undergo lie-detector tests as part of investigation.
Indian television news channels Friday showed journalists being refused entry to the village by many police officers. One posted outside the village said the media would be allowed in after the investigation into the case is completed.
Bhaskar said the hasty cremation of the victim’s body without the family’s approval showed the callousness by the state government. She demanded the dismissal of Yogi Adiyanath, the state’s top elected official.
The victim was cremated early Sept. 30, with the family alleging that police did not allow them to perform her final rites. Videos on social media showed the family weeping as police insisted on cremating the body without allowing them to take it home.
A leader of the main opposition Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi, said she was prevented by police from visiting the family on Thursday with her brother, Rahul Gandhi.
Priyanka Gandhi said at a prayer meeting at a temple in New Delhi Friday that blocking off the village was an injustice to the family and showed that the state is unsafe for women.
IANS adds from Hathras: Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer of the 2012 Delhi rape victim, known as Nirbhaya, will now fight the case of the Hathras victim.
Seema tried to meet the victim's family Oct.1, but was prevented from meeting them by the police.
"I will not leave Hathras without meeting the family. They have requested me to stand as their legal counsel but the administration is not allowing me to meet them," she told reporters.
She said that she was in touch with the victim's brother.
The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.
Reporting from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, IANS reports: Three persons have been arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old Dalit girl who was found dead in a field with her head smashed.
The three were arrested Oct. 1; they have confessed to their crime, as per the police.
The Bhadohi police spokesperson said that there was enmity between the girl's family and the accused, and the latter had threatened the victim's family with dire consequences on Sept. 28.
The accused found the girl alone in the field on Thursday and killed her.
