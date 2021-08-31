DEHRADUN, Uttarakhand – In a joint venture with the National Disaster Management Authority, IIT Roorkee has built an app that can predict natural disasters.
As per information shared by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Aug. 30, the app will alert about the probable natural calamities beforehand. "I've also formed an expert committee. It'll intimate us about the amount of rainfall that'll be received in every area so that we make arrangements beforehand," he stated.
Rawat further said that he had requested the Central government to simplify the 2011 disaster parameters and was bringing a proposal for the same.
The minister also informed that the Doppler radar in Mukteshwar has started functioning and will also be set up at Surkanda Devi within 1-1.5 months.
"A third radar will be set up in Lansdowne. They'll help us remain alert about all disasters that will be occurring within the state," he added.
