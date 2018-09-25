SHIMLA — A group of around 40-45 students from IIT-Roorkee, five Kolkata residents and two German trekkers were among 249 people rescued Sept. 25 from the icy heights of Himachal Pradesh in a joint operation by the district administration and the Border Roads Organization, officials said.
Over 300 people are still stuck, sources said.
A majority of the rescued are stranded in Sissu in the Lahaul Valley as landslides triggered by heavy snow damaged the road links to Manali, official sources said.
The Indian Air Force will start airlifting the stranded people, comprising locals and tourists, believed to be around 300, Sept. 26 morning. They will be brought to Manali and Kullu.
They have been stranded for the past two to three days in various locations in and around the district headquarters Keylong after the onset of heavy snow that hampered road links. All are safe and have been provided accommodations and food, officials said.
"Nearly 45 students of IIT-Roorkee were taken to an Army base camp at Sissu from where they were brought to Manali via Rohtang tunnel," an official told IANS over the phone from Manali.
He said most of the stranded people were brought to Keylong, some 121 km from Manali, and from there would be either airlifted by the IAF or brought to Manali by road Sept. 26.
"The priority in airlifting will be given to old, sick and women," he added.
A government spokesperson here advised tourists not to venture into remote areas of the state as chances of snow were still high.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited Kullu to take stock of the rehabilitation and rescue operations being undertaken by the state government.
He also took an aerial survey of the Lahaul Valley up to Chandertal to access the damage caused by untimely snow.
Thakur said the state has suffered a loss of over Rs. 1,230 crore in the last four days. He said the state has urged the Union government to provide liberal assistance.
The chief minister said he spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the natural calamity.
He said three IAF helicopters have been provided to evacuate the tourists.
Earlier, an official statement said 200 people have been stranded in Koksar and about 300 in Baralacha Pass.
Traffic to the picturesque Himachal tourist resort Manali was partially restored Sept. 26, a day after all major road links snapped following landslides triggered by heavy rains, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.