Indian students from the Saint Francis Girls High School in Hyderabad pay tribute to and hold placards with images of the slain Central Reserve Police Force, after an attack on a CRPF convoy in the Lethpora area of Kashmir on February 14. The Indian government has demanded that Pakistan take 'credible and visible action' over a major suicide attack in Kashmir as it rebuffed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer to investigate the bombing. (Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images)