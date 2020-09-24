NEW DELHI — India reported another 86,508 new coronavirus cases, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees little merit in imposing even short local lockdowns.
India now has confirmed more than 5.7 million cases, the second-most in the world. The Health Ministry also said Sept. 24 that 1,129 more people have died, for a total of 91,149.
India’s junior Railways Minister Suresh Angadi died on Sept. 23, nearly two weeks after he was admitted to a New Delhi hospital with COVID-19. He was the first federal minister and the fourth Indian lawmaker to die from the disease.
Modi on Wednesday decried short, local lockdowns imposed in some places and said the country needs to not only keep fighting the virus, but also move ahead boldly on the economic front.
He asked states to focus on testing, tracing, treatment and surveillance. He said lockdown restrictions hit smooth movement of goods and services, including medical supplies.
Earlier, AP reported that the past week has seen some improvement in India, with the numbers dropping after a record 97,894 new cases were reported on Sept. 16.
Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council for Medical Research, said Sept. 22 that vaccines with at least 50% efficacy will be approved for use against the coronavirus. That’s the benchmark set by the World Health Organization, as no vaccine for respiratory diseases is 100% effective, Bhargava told reporters.
