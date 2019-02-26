Indian residents participate in a demonstration to support Indian armed forces in Ahmedabad on Feb. 26 following an Indian Air Force strike launched on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp at Balakot. An air strike Feb. 26 on a militant camp killed 'a very large number' of fighters preparing an attack on India, a senior foreign ministry official said after Pakistan accused it of crossing into its airspace. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)