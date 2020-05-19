A Cyclone Preparedness Programme volunteer uses a megaphone to urge residents to evacuate to shelters ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Amphan in Khulna on May 19, 2020. - India and Bangladesh began evacuating more than two million people May 18 as a cyclone barreled towards their coasts, with officials racing to ready extra shelters amid fears of coronavirus contagion in cramped refuges. (Kazi Shanto/AFP via Getty Images)