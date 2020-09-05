MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (IANS) – Indian Defense Minister Rajanth Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe met in the Russian capital Sept. 5 to discuss their border dispute and agreed to de-escalate the situation through talks.
The two-hour meeting between the Indian and Chinese delegations saw the border disputes discussed at length.
This is the first political dialogue after the tension on the borders started.
Both the ministers are in Moscow to participate in a joint meeting of Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Collective Security Treaty Organization and Commonwealth of Independent States countries.
Rajnath Singh, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Defense Secretary and other senior officials, had, earlier in the day, addressed the joint meeting where he stated that India is committed to the evolution of a global security architecture which will be open, transparent, inclusive, rules-based and anchored in international laws.
India and China are engaged in four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough to the resolve the deadlock, while Chinese's People Liberation Army troops had made fresh attempts at incursion attempts into Indian territory late last month.
China had made provocative military movements to change the status quo at Pangong Tso lake after Indian soldiers had earlier occupied the heights there to thwart the PLA's land-grabbing bid.
On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.
AP adds from New Delhi: The ministers met on the sidelines of a gathering of the defense chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The body comprises China, India, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Krgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
“Peace and security in the region demands a climate of trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences and respect for international rules,” Singh said at the meeting.
Wei told Singh the sides should “cool down” the situation and “maintain peace and tranquility,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense said on its website. However, it said responsibility for the tension “lies completely with India.”
“Not one inch of Chinese territory can be lost,” the Ministry of Defense said.
Both sides accuse the other of provocative behavior including crossing into each other’s territory this week, and both have vowed to protect their territorial integrity.
India’s army chief, Gen. M.M. Naravane, visited the region Sept. 3 and 4 and met with soldiers deployed in difficult terrain above 4,300 meters (14,000 feet), the Indian Ministry of Defense said.
India said its soldiers thwarted movements by China’s military last weekend. China accused Indian troops of crossing established lines of control.
