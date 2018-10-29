NEW DELHI — India and Japan Oct. 29 decided to enter into a $75-billion bilateral currency swap agreement which is expected to bring stability in foreign exchange and capital markets in the country.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the swap arrangement was 50 percent higher than the previous such agreement between the two countries.
"This bilateral swap reflects depth of our deeper economic relationship," he said in a tweet.
Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg added the $75-billion agreement was one of the largest swap arrangements in the world.
The decision to conclude the arrangement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan where he discussed a range of issues with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.
The government said it has taken various steps to address the issue of outward flow of foreign capital due to the gradual increase in the policy interest rate in the U.S., and this decision was another such measure to boost confidence in the Indian market.
"This facility will not only enable the agreed amount of capital being available to India on tap for use, it would also help in bringing down the cost of capital for Indian entities while accessing foreign capital market," a Finance Ministry statement said, adding it was another milestone in mutual cooperation between India and Japan.
"This swap arrangement particularly reflects the depth of mutual trust and understanding, personal relationship and warmth between the two leaders built over many years," it added.
It said with the arrangement in place, India’s prospects of tapping into foreign capital development needs would further improve.
"To encourage investment in infrastructure, RBI will address the resolution on hedging requirement," it added.
The Associated Press reports that Abe and Modi also agreed to step up their cooperation in defense, trade and a range of other areas amid China’s growing influence in the region.
The two leaders said they are expanding ammunition sales, high-level defense talks and joint military exercises.
“Relations between Japan and India have the biggest potential in the world,” Abe told a joint news conference after holding talks with Modi. “A strong Japan benefits India and a strong India benefits Japan.”
Modi, through an interpreter, responded, “Without India-Japan cooperation, there will be no development in Asia into the next century.”
India is one of the countries that Japan has approached to form defense partnerships, as Tokyo seeks to expand its military cooperation beyond its traditional alliance with the U.S. amid China’s increasingly assertive military presence in the region.
Japan in recent years has stepped up defense ties with Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and other Asia-Pacific nations.
Abe and Modi welcomed joint exercises by their ground, sea and air forces and the start of negotiations toward an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, which would enable sharing of supplies and ammunition between the two militaries as a way to “enhance the strategic depth of bilateral security and defense cooperation.”
They also signed a second-phase agreement for a Japanese super-express railway project in India.
Their meeting came immediately after a trip by Abe to Beijing, where he met with Chinese leaders, showcasing their improving relations. The Asian neighbors agreed to cooperate more in areas of common interest and concern.
Modi has called for regional unity against protectionism. He arrived Oct. 27 and was invited to Abe’s vacation house near Mount Fuji Oct. 28 for private talks.
Concerns about China’s expanding influence on the regional economy and U.S. trade policy are also bringing Japan and India closer in their economic ties.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Abe pledged low-interest loans worth 316 billion yen ($2.8 billion) for seven infrastructure projects in India. Half of the amount would be allocated to the railway project in western India using Japan’s “bullet train” technology, according to the signed documents.
Japan and India also discussed joint infrastructure projects in the region, including Sri Lanka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.