NEW DELHI/MUMBAI – India will allow resumption of domestic passenger flight operations in a calibrated manner, exactly two months after suspending them under the national lockdown norms.
In a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri May 20 said: "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, 25th May 2020."
"All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," he said.
Furthermore, the minister said the standard operating procedures for passenger movement would be issued soon.
The development comes a day after Puri had said that it is not only up to the Central government to decide on the resumption of domestic flights, as states will also have to be ready to allow civil aviation operations.
Ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country on March 25, passenger air services were suspended for both scheduled domestic and international flights.
IANS earlier reported that the Covid-19 battered airline industry has started to accept ticket bookings for the travel period starting June 1.
When contacted on May 19, many airline executives said they will now swiftly load new ticket bookings itineraries representing the new schedule from May 25 onward on online platforms.
However, this can only happen after the issuance of new route allocation and other SoP norms.
Besides immediate financial relief, the move allows the airlines to keep their staff and aircraft ready for the re-start of operations.
At present, some players have made cargo operations their main revenue stream. Still, fixed costs, especially the employee compensation component alone, has dented their financial positions and stock prices.
Nevertheless, the latest announcement should bring some stability to the companies’ business continuity plans.
A second airline executive contacted by IANS said that not all sectors are likely to be offered under the new bookings itinerary.
"This resumption will go a long way in lifting the overall economic sentiment in the country," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet.
Airline major IndiGo in a statement said: "We are fully prepared with safety measures w.r.t. COVID-19 across all our passenger and CarGo interfaces during their journey with us."
"We will share further details and guidelines for passengers, in line with the advisory from the authorities over the next few days."
According to Dhruv Shringi, co-founder and CEO of Yatra.com: "While we anticipate change in customer demand and confidence, but are also hopeful that this move will give the much needed economic stimulus to the tourism sector and travel agents."
On his part, Aloke Bajpai, CEO and Co-founder, ixigo said: "It's a positive step much awaited by airlines and the OTAs - we look forward to the detailed SOPs and guidelines."
On May 21, the Center set new safety procedures along with price points for the recommencement of India's domestic passenger flight services.
The expansive guidelines, notifications and circulars outline not just the safety standards of social distancing, but also thermal screening, passenger and air crew behavior.
The domestic passenger flight services will also have a fixed minimum and maximum fare structure for different routes.
Detailing the plans for recommencement of flight services, Minister Puri said the step to fix the fare bands has been taken under the special prevailing circumstances that have come about due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Under the new fare structure, air routes have been divided into seven sections based on travel time. Each such section has its minimum and maximum fare.
Puri also said that limited passenger flight operations of about one-third capacity of the summer schedule would be permitted to operate between metro cities from May 25. This capacity might be ramped up in the subsequent time period.
During the May 21 briefing, it was disclosed that there are no quarantine requirements for the air crew operating the domestic flights due to the shorter duration of these operations.
As per the guidelines, "vulnerable" persons, such as very elderly, pregnant women and passengers with health issues, should avoid air travel.
It further said that no physical check-in counters would be allowed at the airports. "Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in shall be allowed to enter the airports," the guidelines said.
Additionally, the guidelines said that passengers would be required to certify their status in terms of coronavirus infection through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.
Furthermore, passengers will have to wear protective gear, or a face mask, before entering the terminal as per the prevailing requirements and he/she will continue to wear the mask throughout the journey.
