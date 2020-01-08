NEW DELHI (IANS) — Amid deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region after US-Iran tensions, the Indian Navy said Jan. 8 that they are monitoring the situation and are fully prepared to ensure the security of sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian flag merchant vessels.
"Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation in the Gulf region and is maintaining presence in the region to ensure security of our sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian Flag Merchant Vessels transiting through the region. The Indian Navy stands committed to protection of the nation's maritime interests," Indian Navy spokesperson, Commander Vivek Madhwal, said.
Post attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman in June 2019, the Indian Navy had commenced Maritime Security Operations code named 'Sankalp' on June 19, 2019 to ensure safe passage of Indian Flag Vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.
Indian Navy warships and aircraft were deployed to establish presence, provide a sense of reassurance to the Indian merchantmen, monitor the ongoing situation and respond to any emergent crises.
"One warship is presently deployed for Operation Sankalp," Madhwal said.
The operation is being progressed in close coordination with all stakeholders including the Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Shipping, Petroleum and Natural Gas and DG, Shipping. Regular inter-ministerial meetings have been held to review the evolving the maritime security situation in the Gulf region.
Meanwhile, the security at the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad has been also beefed up. The Hyderabad Police deployed more police personnel, and security barricades were erected near the office of the US Consulate General, which is located in the busy Begumpet area to prevent any untoward incident.
Police were seen frisking people and checking their identity before allowing them towards the consulate in the Chiran Fort Club lane. The people working in offices around the consulate had a tough time in reaching their destinations due to the heightened security.
U.S. security personnel have also put in place additional security measures at the consulate.
The move came amid the growing tension between the U.S. and Iran following the killing of a top Iranian general by the US in Iraq. Tehran has threatened to target the U.S. in retaliation and carried out missile attacks on two U.S. bases in Iraq.
Hyderabad has consulates of both the U.S. and Iran. This historic city is also home to a sizeable number of people of the Iranian descent.
The city, which has a large number of Shia Muslims, witnessed protests against the killing of Iran's top commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.
Iranian Consul General in Hyderabad, Mohammad Haghbin Ghomi also issued a statement condemning the killing of Soleimani and alleged that the U.S. was trying to bring back terrorists into the region. The Iranian consulate also opened a book of condolence at its premises in the Banjara Hills.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation Jan. 8 directed Indian airlines to to take appropriate precautionary measures, including rerouting of their flights away from Iranian and Iraqi airspace.
"A meeting was held with all airlines which operate flights over these air spaces. We have sensitized them to remain vigilant and take all precautions," a senior DGCA official told IANS.
"All air operators are directed to take appropriate precautionary measures including rerouting of their flights in order to ensure complete safety of passengers."
At present only Air India uses the Iran-Iraq airspace for operations to Europe and other destinations. Currently, no Indian airline flies directly to Iran, but Air India flies to Najaf in Iraq.
On its part, Air India decided to reroute flights over Iran.
"In light of the tensions within the Iranian airspace a decision to temporarily reroute flights of Air India and Air India Express over flying Iran has been taken," a spokesperson for the airline said.
"This may lead to an increase in flying time by approximately 20 minutes for flights from Delhi and 30 to 40 minutes for flights from Mumbai. The situation is being closely monitored."
