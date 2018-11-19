Firefighters battle a blaze as smoke billows from the historic Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai Nov. 27, 2008, one of the sites of a terror attack on Mumbai. Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the attack, Britain and India shared their assessments of the global terror threat during the 12th Meeting of the India-U.K. Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism. (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images)