Pakistani Rangers (black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force personnel (brown uniforms) take part in the daily beating of the retreat ceremony during India's 69th Republic Day celebrations at the Indian Pakistan Wagah Border post about 35km from Amritsar Jan. 26. India has called off talks between its foreign minister and her Paksitani counterpart after an Indian border guard was killed in Kashmir by Pakistani troops. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)