NEW DELHI — More states opened up and crowds of commuters trickled onto the roads in many of India’s cities June 1 as a three-phase plan to lift the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began despite an upward trend in new infections.
Businesses and shops reopened in many states and the railways announced 200 more special passenger trains. Some states also opened their borders, allowing vehicular traffic.
The coastal state of Maharashtra, home to the financial hub of Mumbai and Bollywood, allowed the resumption of film production with some restrictions in place. In New Delhi, the capital, authorities announced the reopening of all industries and salons, while keeping the borders sealed until June 8 to try to prevent a spike in new virus cases.
Although social distancing and the wearing of masks in public are still mandatory across India, some people were seen forgoing both in many places. Others violated lockdown rules. In Prayagraj, a city in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state, hundreds of Hindu devotees took a dip in the sacred Ganges river even though congregations at religious venues remain barred.
But as India eases more restrictions, it continues to report a rise in infections.
India on June 1 climbed to the seventh spot in countries worst hit by the virus, passing Germany and France, as its confirmed cases rose to more than 190,000, including over 5,400 deaths.
The first phase of the easing of the lockdown, called Unlock 1, will restrict curbs to containment zones — areas that have been isolated due to coronavirus outbreaks. It gives states more power to decide and strategize lockdown implementations locally.
More than 60% of the country’s virus fatalities have been reported in only two states — Maharashtra and neighboring Gujarat. The new cases are largely concentrated in six states, including New Delhi.
Critics fear that the lockdown, which started over two months ago, is being eased too soon. There are concerns that the virus may be spreading through India’s villages as millions of jobless migrant workers return home from big cities.
Experts warn that the pandemic has yet to peak in India, and many states have begun to identify more high-risk zones where coronavirus lockdowns will continue until June 30. But restaurants, malls and religious venues are permitted to reopen elsewhere on June 8.
In a radio address to the nation on May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned citizens and asked them to remain vigilant.
“Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option,” he said. Modi’s government has stressed that restrictions are being eased to focus on promoting economic activity, which has been severely hit by the lockdown.
India implemented the lockdown — one of the world’s strictest — on March 25, ordering everyone to stay inside, except for emergencies and essential services, leading to a sudden halt to the economy. The lockdown was brutally devastating for daily laborers and migrant workers, who fled cities on foot for their family homes in the countryside.
The country’s unemployment rate rose to 23.48% in May, according to official data released Monday.
IANS adds from Mumbai: With the easing in lockdown implemented from June 1, masked crowds of men and women turned out in Mumbai in markets, grounds and open spaces for essential purchases or exercising, and shopkeepers took up spring-cleaning operations to welcome customers.
In several parts of the city, vehicles also came out in large numbers though no traffic snarls were reported, but suburban trains — Mumbai's lifeline and biggest crowd puller — have not been permitted.
Many shopkeepers, in anticipation of opening up gradually this week onwards, raised shutters, armed with brooms and mops for cleaning and sprucing up operations.
However, there was little or no activity noticed in the designated Red Zones or Containment Zones in the city and suburbs, including the sensitive ones manned by contingents of the Central Armed Police Force to implement the lockdown restrictions.
Gandhinagar: With the announcement of relaxations in lockdown norms, the wheels of administration in Gujarat started rolling again here June 1 after more than two months of shutdown.
The government offices, including the Secretariat, returned to normal functioning. However, curbs continued for offices located in containment zones and employees residing in those areas.
According to the government announcement, all shops outside the containment zones have been allowed to operate from June 1. Sports complexes and stadia have been allowed to open – not for spectators, only for sportspersons and games.
From Hyderabad/Vijayawada: With the beginning of Unlock 1.0, Telangana allowed inter-state movement of people while neighboring Andhra Pradesh continued the restrictions.
The Telangana government lifted the restriction on inter-state movement of people. They no longer require passes to enter the state.
From Chennai: After over two months of Covid-19 lockdown, life in Tamil Nadu is slowly limping back to normalcy with state transport buses starting to ply in most of the districts.
The state government had also relaxed some of the lockdown restrictions on May 31.
From New Delhi: The removal of lockdown restrictions marks a step-by-step approach to restore normalcy and retail and restaurants are expected to benefit from it.
According to a research by Motilal Oswal Securities, this is a good calibrated step towards resumption of the economic engine. After a highly stringent two-month long nationwide lockdown, the government is clearly moving towards a step-by-step approach to restore normalcy, it said.
"Much also depends on the state governments and the local authorities as they have the keys for implementation," the study said.
