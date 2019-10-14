MAMALLAPURAM, India — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping Oct. 12 that relations between their countries have attained stability and momentum in the past year, and that it should enable them to manage their differences and avoid disputes.
The two leaders avoided the vexed Kashmir dispute from clouding their summit in the seaside temple town of Mamallapuram. Modi said both countries agreed to be sensitive to each other’s concerns as they held delegation-level talks.
Modi and Xi were meeting at a time of tensions over Beijing’s support for Pakistan, India’s archrival, in opposing New Delhi’s downgrading of Kashmir’s semi-autonomy and continuing restrictions in the disputed region.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters that “this issue was not raised and discussed,” but that Xi apprised Modi of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing earlier in the week.
“India-China relations are not predicated to a single issue,” Gokhale said, adding that the latest developments in Kashmir were an internal matter of India.
Without going into details, Xi said in his opening remarks at the delegation-level talks that he had taken part in candid and in-depth discussions with Modi on various issues since his arrival Oct. 11.
Gokhale said the two countries decided to set up a group at the finance ministers’ level to discuss trade and investment issues, especially India facing a whopping $63 billion trade deficit with China.
According to India’s Commerce Ministry, India’s exports to China amounted to $13.33 billion in the 2018 financial year, compared with imports of $76.38 billion.
Xi and Modi met over dinner for more than two hours Oct. 11 after the Indian prime minister took the Chinese president around an ancient temple and some other monuments that are part of UNESCO’s world heritage sites in Mamallapuram.
Besides emphasizing the expansion of trade and investment, Modi and Xi resolved to work together in facing the challenges of radicalization and terrorism, Gokhale said.
There was an acknowledgement that both India and China were “very complex and very diverse countries,” and that both will work together so that radicalization and terrorism does not affect their multicultural, multiethnic and multireligious societies, Gokhale said. He did not give details.
China supported Pakistan in raising India’s actions at the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York. China said India should not act unilaterally in Kashmir, a portion of which China also controls.
Xi arrived in India two days after hosting Pakistani Prime Minister Khan in Beijing.
IANS adds from Latur: Attacking the BJP government at the center and state over "massive unemployment,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Oct. 13 that the "Made in China" policy is killing jobs of Indian youth.
Addressing his maiden poll rally for the Oct. 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections in the parched and backward Marathwada region, he said that the county is witnessing the maximum employment in the past four decades, but there are no jobs.
"The government is talking about 'Make In India', but only Chinese industries have swamped India, which is killing jobs in this country. The worried youth have no hopes for the future," Gandhi said.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting last weekend with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Gandhi demanded: "When they were having tea and snacks the other day, did the PM ask him about the aggression in Doklam? No!"
India and China will set up a High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue mechanism to deepen economic cooperation and also sort out the concerns pertaining to the bilateral trade issues, said Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Oct. 12 in Mahabalipuram.
He also said official level actions will be taken in both the countries in less than a year to fructify the decisions taken at the two informal India-China Summits held till now.
He was briefing the media on the decisions taken at the Second Informal India-China meet held Oct. 11-12.
Queried about the decisions taken on the bilateral trade between the two nations and the trade deficit hugely tilted against India, Gokhale said Xi remarked his country is ready to take forward the issue of reducing the trade deficit.
Gokhale said the two leaders have decided to set up a new elevated mechanism represented by the Finance Minister and the Chinese Vice Premier as members to discuss on how to reduce the trade deficit, improving bilateral investments and manufacturing.
The bilateral trade between India and China is about $87 billion.
According to Gokhale, the Chinese President had told Modi that his country invites Indian investments in pharmaceutical and information technology sectors.
Xi also assured Modi that India's concern on trade issues will be taken into account.
Modi and Xi recognized that India and China have a common interest in preserving and advancing a rules-based and inclusive international order, including through reforms that reflect the new realities of the 21st Century.
Both agreed that it is important to support and strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system at a time when globally agreed trade practices and norms are being selectively questioned.
India and China will continue to work together for open and inclusive trade arrangements that will benefit all countries.
When asked about the US-China trade war and India-China trade Gokhale said the two has not direct relationship.
There is significant market in China for Indian companies and vice versa, Gokhale said.
On the climate change, Modi and Xi underscored the important efforts being made in their respective countries to address global developmental challenges, including climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals.
Gokhale said the issue of Kashmir was not discussed by Modi and Xi during their discussions and India is clear that it is an internal affair.
The foreign secretary also said the two leaders agreed that radicalization is of mutual concern but there was no specific discussion on terror.
Gokhale said both Modi and Xi are concerned that terrorism. As countries that are large and diverse, they recognized the importance of continuing to make joint efforts to ensure that the international community strengthens the framework against training, financing and supporting terrorist groups throughout the world and on a non-discriminatory basis.
He said Xi spoke about Pakistan as its Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently visited China.
They shared the view that an open, inclusive, prosperous and stable environment in the region is important to ensure the prosperity and stability of the region.
The two leaders also agreed on the importance of concluding negotiations for a mutually-beneficial and balanced Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
According Gokhale, Modi and Xi exchanged views on the age-old commercial linkages and people-to-people contacts between India and China in the past two millennia, including significant maritime contacts.
They also agreed on establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province, exploring the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between Mahabalipuram and Fujian province on the lines of the experience between Ajanta and Dunhuang and conducting research on maritime links between China and India in view of our extensive contacts over the centuries.
On the time frame for the officials of the both the nations to actualize the decisions taken at the informal summit Gokhale said it will be done in less than a year.
He said Xi was satisfied with the results of such informal summits and had invited Modi to China for the third one.
Modi has accepted the invitation and the dates for the same will have be finalized.
During his meeting with Xi, Modi had spoken about increasing the flow of tourists between India and China.
Modi also spoke about increasing people-to-people relations between the two nations apart from increasing the flow of tourists.
Modi and Xi also agreed to take measures on improving the mutual trust between the militaries of the two nations.
In this connection, an invitation to the Defense Minister to visit China was extended by Xi.
Gokhale said there were some discussions on regional and international issues.
Queried about the border issues, Modi and Xi exchanged views and said the Special Representatives will continue their talks to arrive at a mutually-agreed framework for a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement based on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles that were agreed by the two sides in 2005.
They reiterated their understanding that efforts will continue to be made to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas, and that both sides will continue to work on additional Confidence Building Measures in pursuit of this objective.
