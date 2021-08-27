NEW DELHI – India strongly condemned the explosion outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.
"India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured. Today's attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists," the statement said. Four U.S. Marines are among the 35 people who were reportedly killed in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Aug. 26. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the development saying that "a number of U.S. service members" were killed in the complex attack at Kabul airport.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport and expressed his support for the victims of the blast.
Meanwhile, as many as 565 people, including 112 Afghan nationals, have been evacuated by India from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of the war-torn country, the Ministry of External Affairs informed the floor leaders of political parties in Parliament Aug. 26.
According to sources, the ministry shared details on the recent developments in Afghanistan with floor leaders of various political parties in Parliament. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed the leaders.
Among the 565 evacuees, 175 were embassy personnel, 263 other Indian nationals, 112 were Afghan nationals including Hindus and Sikhs, and 15 were third country nationals, sources said.
Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were among the attendees.
According to the sources, the floor leaders were briefed about pre-emptive measures taken by the ministry, India's priorities in the current circumstances, evacuation operation and challenges faced during the operations.
The ministry informed that evacuation of Indian nationals and the safety of diplomatic personal were among India's priorities as Kabul fell to the Taliban.
India also prioritized assistance to Afghan nationals in distress and led international coordination and humanitarian efforts, the sources said.
Following the briefing of political leaders, Jaishankar said: "We briefed the floor leaders of all political parties today on the Afghanistan situation today. Our focus is on evacuation and the government is doing everything to evacuate people."
"The message which we all political parties including the government wants to give is that on this matter we all have a very similar view. We have a strong national position on Afghanistan. The friendship with Afghan people matters to us," he added.
Informing about the challenges faced during the evacuation, the ministry informed that there were frequent firing incidents near the airport and inside Kabul, landing permissions were delayed, multiple checkpoints were installed by various groups and they were "issues" at the airport, sources said.
Under pre-emptive measures, the ministry apprised the leaders that the temporary withdrawal of India-based "personnel from our Consulates in Herat and Jalalabad" was done in April 2020, the Indian nationals were advised to leave the country immediately and the Indians were also warning of discontinuation of commercial airlines
Besides the pre-emptive measures, the leaders were informed that India took several immediate measures including setting up of a 24/7 Special Afghanistan Cell established in MEA and an E-visa system started for Afghan nationals.
The ministry also informed about the setting up of a Special Afghan cell on Aug. 16 to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan in a streamlined manner, sources said.
The special Afghan cell is manned by more than 20 MEA officials. Over 3,000 calls were attended to by officials and they responded to 7,826 Whatsapp messages, sources said.
