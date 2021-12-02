Passengers maintain COVID-19 protocols at Lucknow airport as the state government decided to intensify surveillance and increase RT-PCR tests at the airports, railway stations, and bus stands following the precautionary measures of a new variant 'Omicron', in Lucknow Dec. 2.

Dr. Ashish Jha, Indian American Dean of Brown University School of Public Health, meanwhile, commented on Twitter: "Our vaccines MAY take a hit but will still provide some (may be a lot) protection. We are in a MUCH better place. This isn't March 2020." (ANI photo)