In this photograph taken on May 13, gravedigger Mohammed Shamim (R) talks to health workers as they bring the body of a COVID-19 coronavirus victim in an ambulance for burial at a graveyard in New Delhi. Shamim is a third generation grave digger but now a shiver runs up even his spine each time he sees a hearse pull up at the New Delhi cemetery he tends. The coronavirus crisis has completely changed his outlook. "I've been burying the dead for the last two decades. But until now, I've never been scared for my own life," he said. Shamim says he has dug graves for 115 victims of the disease. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)