BANGKOK (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed China’s, with the Health Ministry on May 16 reporting a spike to 85,940 infections and 2,752 deaths.
China has reported 82,941 confirmed case and 4,633 deaths since the virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan.
The worst-hit Indian states are Maharashtra with 29,100 cases, Tamil Nadu with 10,108, Gujarat with 9,931 and New Delhi with 8,895.
In the last 24 hours, India had confirmed 3,970 new cases and 103 fatalities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is due to announce a decision this weekend on whether to extend the 54-day-old lockdown.
Early this month, the government started gradually easing the restrictions to resume economic activity by allowing neighborhood shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming to resume. It also has resumed limited train services across the country to help stranded migrant workers, students and tourists.
In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region, Nepal’s Health Ministry said May 16 that a woman who recently gave birth before becoming sick died Thursday at a hospital near Kathmandu, becoming the country’s first known fatality from the coronavirus.
The 29-year-old woman gave birth on May 8 in Kathmandu and then returned home. She was brought to a hospital near her village after falling sick. Hospital results showed that she tested positive for the virus.
Nepal has 281 confirmed cases. A lockdown imposed on March 24 to stop the spread of the virus has been extended several times and was scheduled to end May 17. All flights and ground transport have been halted and people are prohibited from leaving their houses. All schools and most markets are closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.