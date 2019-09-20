NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government announced Sept. 20 a slew of concessions aimed at boosting the economy that will reduce most corporate taxes for local companies to about 25 percent from 30 percent.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the lower tax rates will retroactively apply from April 1, the beginning of India’s fiscal year.
Share prices surged, with the Sensex in Mumbai jumping more than 5 percent to its highest level since July.
India’s economy, the world’s 6th largest, was booming until recently but it has slowed in recent months, with growth in manufacturing dropping to 0.6 percent in the last quarter from 12 percent a year earlier.
Overall, the economy grew at an annual rate of 5 percent in the April-June quarter, its slowest annual pace in six years. Many economists believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature economic policies are at least partly to blame.
A surprise demonetization in 2016 and a new goods and services tax have taken a dire toll on many businesses.
Instead of improving government finances as intended, the GST and demonetization undermined India’s financial stability, economists say.
Sitharaman said that new manufacturing companies incorporated after Oct. 1, will be taxed initially at an effective rate of 17 percent.
Analysts welcomed the move.
“The fiscal steps by the Indian government are likely to re-energize investor interest in the subcontinent,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.
“India still has a non-performing loan swamp to drain, but this is most definitely a step in the right direction,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.