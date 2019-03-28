NEW DELHI (IANS) — India March 28 expressed its disappointment over Pakistan’s response to its detailed dossier on Jaish-e-Mohammed's complicity in the Pulwama terror attack and said that an identical script was followed by Islamabad in the past after the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008 or in Pathankot in 2016.
India also said that Pakistan should take immediate, credible, irreversible and verifiable actions against terrorists and terror organizations operating from territories under its control.
External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a media query that Islamabad continued to be in denial and even refused to acknowledge the Pulwama incident as a terror attack.
He, however, said that India was still examining the paper handed over to it by Pakistan.
"India is disappointed at Pakistan's response to our detailed dossier on Jaish-e-Mohammed's complicity in the cross-border terror attack in Pulwama and the presence of its terror camps and leadership in Pakistan. Regrettably, Pakistan continues to be in denial and even refuses to acknowledge Pulwama as a terror attack," Kumar said.
He also said that Pakistan did not share the details of the credible actions, if any, taken by it against terrorists or terrorist organisations based in territories under its control.
"We are hardly surprised, as this identical script was followed by Pakistan in the past after the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008 or in Pathankot in 2016. It is a well-known fact that the UN-designated terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. This was also acknowledged recently in international media by Pakistan's Foreign Minister," he said.
Kumar said there was no dearth of sufficient actionable information and evidence in Pakistan to take action against them, provided there was sincerity and intent to do so. "Nevertheless, we are examining the paper handed over by Pakistan," he said.
Kumar said Pakistan should abide by the commitment it made in 2004 and which its current leadership has recently repeated, i.e, vowing not to allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner.
Pakistan had on March 27 sought more information from India on the involvement of the JeM in the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF troopers on Feb. 14, and the presence of JeM camps on its soil.
The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad was recently called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the "preliminary findings" on the "Pulwama incident" were shared with him.
India handed over the Pulwama dossier to Pakistan last month with details of JeM's complicity in the attack, for which the terror outfit had claimed responsibility.
Pakistan also claimed that it had examined 22 locations of terror training camps shared by India in connection with the Pulwama attack, but found no such camps and was willing to allow visits to the locations.
"While 54 detained individuals are being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama have been found so far. Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations," it said.
It also said the Indian dossier contained 91 pages in six parts and only part 2 and part 3 pertained to the Pulwama incident. "Other parts are generalized allegations," the Pakistan Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement.
It said the investigation team had examined all the information provided by India, including the "confessional" video of Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar in which he "claimed" responsibility for the attack, the WhatsApp and telegram numbers used to share videos and messages, a list of 90 individuals suspected of belonging to a proscribed organization and 22 pin locations of alleged training camps.
It said the service providers have been requested for data, including the details of activities and contacts of the GSM number provided by India.
"A request for assistance from WhatsApp has also been made to the U.S. government. Additional information and documents from India would be essential to continue the process of investigations," it said.
