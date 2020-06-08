An Indian shopkeeper sells votive threads, coconuts and flower garlands which will be offered by Hindu devotees to the Hindu deities inside Hunuman Mandir (Temple) on June 8 in Delhi, as the country relaxed its lockdown restriction. Places of worship, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants reopened under social distancing and other guidelines in India as the government tries to wind up the nationwide lockdown that was imposed on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus which has so far caused over 7,000 deaths in the country severely affected the economy. (Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)