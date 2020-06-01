NEW DELHI — India on May 31 said it caught two Pakistan High Commission officials in the Indian capital spying and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours.
An Indian External Affairs Ministry statement said a strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission regarding the activities of its two officials which it said were against India’s national security.
It didn’t say whether the two were holding diplomatic status or were junior officers working in the Pakistani mission.
In Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, the foreign ministry condemned India’s decision about the expulsion of two of its embassy officials. In a statement, it said the two staff members of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were lifted by Indian authorities May 31 on false and unsubstantiated charges. “They were, however, released on intervention by the High Commission. We condemn the detention and torture as well as threatening and pressuring of diplomatic officials to accept false charges,” it said.
Pakistan also summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a strong protest over the move.
India and Pakistan routinely expel each other’s diplomats on spying charges and Pakistan is also expected to respond by expelling Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad in a tit-for-tat action.
(Associated Press Writer Munir Ahmed contributed to this report from Islamabad, Pakistan.)
