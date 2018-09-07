NEW DELHI – India Sept. 6 called upon the U.S. to ensure a nondiscriminatory and predictable approach to the issuance of H-1B visas, largely availed of by Indian IT firms.
"I sought Secretary Pompeo's support to nurture our people-to-people links," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said while addressing the media after participating in the first ever 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue along with Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
"Specifically, I conveyed our expectation for a non-discriminatory and predictable approach to the H-1B visa regime, given its high impact on innovation, competitiveness and people-to-people partnership, all of which are a vital source of strength for our relationship," Swaraj said.
In February, U.S. President Donald Trump came up with a new visa policy that makes the procedure for issuing H-1B visas tougher.
According to the new policy, the hiring company would have to prove that its H-1B employee at a third-party worksite has specific and non-qualifying speculative assignments in specialty occupations. (See an earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2wTbJHc, titled “Climate of Fear”: New USCIS Memo Subjects H-1Bs and H-4 Dependents to Deportation If Immigration Status Expires During Renewal Process.)
Swaraj said she mentioned to Pompeo that on the basis of the friendship between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indians believe that the U.S. will not work against their interest.
"I have mentioned to him to maintain the trust of Indians," she said.
