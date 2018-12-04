NEW DELHI — Christian Michel James, a British national and a middleman, has been extradited to India by the United Arab Emirates, a development that comes as a boost to Indian agencies investigating the Rs. 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.
"Wanted fugitive criminal Christian Michel James who has been avoiding criminal proceedings in India in AgustaWestland case is being extradited by U.A.E. Authorities to India. Under the guidance of Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, the entire operation is being coordinated by interim Central Bureau of Investigation Director M. Nageswara Rao," CBI said in a press note.
A team led by Joint CBI Director A. Sai Manohar has been to Dubai for the extradition, said the note.
Official sources said James had been taken to the Dubai International Airport for a flight to Delhi.
They indicated that James will land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport late in the night.
The action comes after the Court of Cassation in U.A.E. had in November upheld a lower court order which said that James, 57, could be extradited to India.
According to the report, James was kept under detention at the Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Department at the request of the Indian government. The extradition is being coordinated with Interpol and the CID.
James is one of three middlemen being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in connection with the scam.
In January, the ED had lodged a request with the U.A.E. authorities to extradite James. Both the ED and CBI had filed chargesheets in bribery cases in Indian courts and non-bailable warrants had been issued against the accused.
Last year, Interpol issued a Red Corner notice against James on a request from the CBI. RCNs were also issued against two Italians involved in the scam – Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke.
According to Indian investigative agencies, James had received at least Rs. 235 crore for ensuring that the chopper contract went to AgustaWestland. He was a frequent visitor to India, having undertaken 300 trips to this country between 1997 and 2013.
ED officials earlier said bribes to James were paid through a web of companies located abroad and in India on the pretext of payment for consultancy work. James also used his Dubai-based firm Global Services FZE as a conduit for money.
In its chargesheet, the CBI had named former Indian Air Force chief S.P. Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi alias Julie, then IAF Vice Chief J.S. Gujral and advocate Gautam Khaitan as the four Indians involved in the scam.
The chargesheet mentioned Khaitan as the "brain" behind the deal.
The others named in the chargesheet included Giuseppe Orsi, the former chief of Italian defense and aerospace major Finmeccanica, and Bruno Spagnolini, former CEO of AgustaWestland, apart from middlemen Michel, Haschke and Gerosa.
On Jan. 1, 2014, India cancelled a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland to supply 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force over an alleged breach of contractual obligations and on charges of paying kickbacks amounting to Rs. 423 crore.
The CBI, which registered a First Information Report in the case March 12, 2013, had alleged that Tyagi and the other accused received kickbacks from AgustaWestland to help it win the contract.
