NEW DELHI — Indian authorities have identified and sealed dozens of outbreaks of contagion in the capital, New Delhi, and the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, which comprise residential districts, to control the upward trajectory of infections by the new coronavirus.
The government announced April 8 night that residents will receive food, medicine and other supplies at their doorsteps and will not be able to leave those areas.
From now on, the use of masks will be mandatory when going outside in areas not affected by restrictions in the two states, authorities added.
The isolation of the outbreaks of infection occurred after the number of confirmed cases in the country exceeded the 5,000 threshold, with 166 deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.
India put its 1.3 billion people, a fifth of the world's population, in quarantine for three weeks until April 14.
Although coronavirus cases are present in about 40 percent of the country's districts, they are concentrated in urban centers, with a high density of inhabitants. Mumbai is the most affected.
The Indian strategy focuses on identifying "containment zones" where efforts will focus on restricting the virus "within a defined geographic area" to break the chain of transmission.
