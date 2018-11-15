NEW DELHI — India and Morocco signed three major agreements, including in the areas of legal and judicial cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, during the Moroccan Minister of Justice Mohamed Auajjar's ongoing visit to India.
According to a statement issued by the Moroccan Embassy, Aujjar, who is visiting India Nov. 11 to 18, met Minister of Law, Justice, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad Nov. 12.
During this meeting, Auajjar and Prasad signed the Agreement on Legal and Judicial Cooperation in Civil and Commercial Matters between Morocco and India, as well as a Joint Declaration of Intent between the two ministries, according to the statement.
Also on Nov. 12, Auajjar met Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, after which the two sides signed the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.
On Nov. 13, Auajjar met Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh. "During this meeting, the two ministers signed the Extradition Agreement between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of India," the embassy statement said.
This was followed by a meeting between Auajjar and Attorney General K.K. Venugopal.
During the course of his visit, the Moroccan minister will also attend the 19th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World being held in Lucknow Nov. 14 to 20.
In a bid to boost jobs creation, achieve food security and provide homes and low cost healthcare, Kenya is keen on Indian investments in four strategic areas – manufacturing, agriculture, housing and healthcare, an envoy said here Nov. 15.
"The Kenyan government has decided to focus on four strategic areas for foreign investment. The country wants investments in agriculture as it seeks food security. The country is encouraging investments in manufacturing as this will create jobs," said High Commissioner of Kenya in India Willy K. Bett.
He said the east African country is interested in investments in housing, particularly in low cost homes, as Kenya needs one million homes.
Bett, in an interactive session with members of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the country was seeking funds for a healthcare system as it had a large number of people below the poverty line.
According to Bett, the investors should take advantage of the "political stability of the country" in the East African region, an area which has at times been unstable.
According to the Kenya Investment Authority, India is the second largest investor in Kenya. Over 60 major Indian companies have invested in various sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, pharmaceuticals, telecom, information technology and information technology enabled services, banking and agro-based industries.
India is the third largest source of inbound tourists to Kenya. Over 60,000 Indian tourists visited Kenya in 2017.
The Kenya Tourism Board has launched a marketing campaign in major Indian cities to increase tourist arrivals from India. Many Kenyans visit India for medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.