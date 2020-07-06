NEW DELHI (AP) — India July 5 reported 697,413 confirmed coronavirus cases, the third highest in the world, surpassing Russia, and 19,693 deaths.
A 37-year-old Indian journalist recovering from coronavirus killed himself July 6 by jumping from the fourth floor of India’s premier public hospital in Delhi.
The hospital authorities said the journalist, who worked with a Hindi newspaper, broke a windowpane and jumped out of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences building.
Dr. Aarti Vij, the hospital's spokeswoman, said the journalist “was making significant recovery from his COVID symptoms.”
She didn't cite any reasons for his suicide.
The journalist had undergone a brain tumor surgery at a different hospital in March and was having “bouts of disorientation” while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, Vij said in a statement.
In other news, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the agency leading the country’s COVID-19 response, said last week that it had set Aug. 15 — India’s independence day – as a target for developing a coronavirus vaccine and asking clinical trial investigators to enroll participants by July 7.
The WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in an interview July 4 with India’s online newspaper The Wire that more realistically, some phase 1 results would be available by August “if all goes according to plan.”
IANS adds: As was feared, the Agra district administration has decided not to reopen the Taj Mahal to visitors from July 6, as the dreaded coronavirus was still on the rampage.
Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh had announced a couple of days ago that the Archaeological Survey of India protected monuments would reopen from July 6.
At a meeting of the district officials and the ASI conservationists late Sunday evening, it was decided to postpone the reopening of the monuments in Agra. The increase in the number of containment and buffer zones was an issue.
The chief concern was that most tourists would be coming via Delhi, which continues to see an alarming number of the pandemic cases.
Tourism industry, which was hoping for a turnaround, feels demoralized. Hotels, restaurants, emporia have been closed since March 25. This has resulted in loss of revenue and mass unemployment of guides, photographers, taxi drivers, etc.
Officials also noted that in the absence of mobility by trains and flights, not many tourists would be able to reach Agra.
