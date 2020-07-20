SRINAGAR (AP) — Firing between Indian and Pakistani soldiers along the highly militarized frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir has left three members of an Indian family dead and two Pakistani civilians wounded, officials from both sides said July 18.
A 50-year-old Indian woman, her husband and their teenage son were hit by a shell in their home as the family was cooking late July 17 night in southern Poonch district in India-administered Kashmir, said Rahul Yadav, an Indian administrator. He said the the three died on the spot.
Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said Pakistani troops attacked Indian positions along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the two countries late July 18.
Anand called it an “unprovoked violation” of a 2003 cease-fire accord between the archrivals and said Indian troops “retaliated befittingly,” giving a usual description almost after every such fighting along the volatile de facto border.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that two Pakistani women were wounded in firing in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.
Like in the past, both summoned other’s senior diplomats in their capitals to register their anger and protest.
Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat to “lodge strong protest” over the cease-fire violations “by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control,” the statement said. It said Indian forces “have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.”
India’s foreign ministry in a statement condemned “in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces” and summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat to register New Delhi’s protest.
India says Pakistan so far this year has committed more than 2,700 cease-fire violations. Pakistan says India has violated the cease-fire about 1,700 times this year.
