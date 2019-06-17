NEW DELHI – Hitting back at the Trump administration for withdrawing trade privileges for certain Indian goods, the Indian government June 15 raised customs duty on various items, including walnuts and apples, exported from the U.S.
In a late evening notification, the Union Finance Ministry said that the decision was taken in the public interest.
The higher custom duty would be applicable from June 16.
In response to the U.S. refusal to exempt Indian steel and aluminum from higher tariffs, India had last year announced its intention to slam import duty as high as 120 percent on over dozen items. It, however, deferred the decision in the wake of ongoing trade talks in the hope that the trade issues will be resolved bilaterally.
But India has finally retaliated to the U.S. move, prompted by withdrawal of the Generalized System of Preferences benefits a few weeks ago.
Industry estimates have pegged the additional burden on U.S. items exported to India at $290 million.
Last year, India's trade surplus for merchandise goods with the U.S. was almost $18-19 billion.
India's firm action against U.S. has come days before Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is to meet his American counterpart Mike Pompeo.
