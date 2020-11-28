NEW DELHI – The nation observed the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai Nov. 26 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India cannot ever forget the attack planned by Pakistan.
He also clarified that the country has now been "combating terrorism with new policy and new method."
Noting that the day is associated with the biggest terrorist attack on the country when in 2008 terrorists sent by Pakistan attacked Mumbai leaving many Indians, as well as foreigners dead, the prime minister said he pays his respect to all those killed in that attack.
"India cannot forget Mumbai attack. Today's India is facing terrorism with new strategy and new polity. I praise those security officers who have been playing major role in securing the country," Modi said while addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing in Kevadia, Gujarat.
Paying homage to the security forces and police personnel who lost their lives in the Mumbai attack, the prime minister asserted that India's security scenario has changed from previous years.
"Today's India is combating terrorism with new policy and new method," he said.
A series of terrorist attacks took place on Nov. 26, 2008 in Mumbai when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing lasting four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.
Mumbai also paid homage to the martyrs and victims felled by the bullets and the brave-hearts who helped save and secure the city from the assault.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the state by solemnly laying wreaths at the new Martyrs' Memorial erected inside the Mumbai Police Commissionerate premises near Crawford Market in south Mumbai.
The other dignitaries included Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Director-General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other officers.
A large number of police personnel also paid homage to their colleagues who had been martyred in the terror attacks carried out at key locations in south Mumbai, with a special thought for Tukaram G. Omble, who sacrificed his life in nabbing the sole terrorist Ajmal Amir Kasab alive early on Nov. 27, 2008.
Later, the relatives of the martyrs and several brave-hearts also turned up to pay homage to their departed kin as the governor, chief minister and other top officials waited and acknowledged them with folded hands.
The relatives including widows, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers or sisters stepped up to the memorial and offered their own personal tributes with flowers or tears for their near and dear ones.
Several other relatives of victims felled during the terrorists' mayhem at various locations in a tiny area of south Mumbai also paid homage at the Martyrs Memorial and other locations.
Other memorials were held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Hotel Oberoi, the Chabad House, Cama Hospital, and the Leopold Cafe, all among the sites brutally targeted by the attackers who left a total 166 dead and over 300 injured.
Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, tweeted: "The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten..."
The traditional and social media featured many remembrance ads, touching tributes and messages of the 60 hours that shook the world before the security forces won over the terrorists, killing 9 and taking one alive to face the Indian law in an unprecedented open trial.
For the first time in 12 years, the memorial function was held at the new Martyrs Memorial built recently at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate premises after it was shifted from the Mumbai Police Gymkhana at Marine Drive, where tunneling work of the ongoing coastal road project is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.