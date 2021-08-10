NEW DELHI – India on Aug. 10 recorded the lowest new daily Covid cases in the last 147 days. A total of 28,204 fresh cases were detected across the nation in the last 24 hours.
With 373 deaths reported in the same span of time, the death toll has climbed to 488,682, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
India has achieved the highest recovery rate ever, which currently stands at 97.45 percent. Additionally, the active caseload has registered a substantial decline of 13,680 and currently stands at 388,508, which is the lowest in the last 139 days. The active caseloads constitute 1.21 percent of total cases that is the lowest since March 2020, according to the bulletin released by the health ministry.
The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 percent and is currently at 2.36 percent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 percent for 15 continuous days and currently stands at 1.87 percent.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 51 crore cumulatively. A total of 5,491,647 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total vaccination so far at 5,145,00,268, said the bulletin.
