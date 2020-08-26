NEW DELHI — India has reported more than 67,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s number of reported infections to 3.2 million with 1.5 million reported infections coming this month alone.
The Health Ministry Aug. 26 also reported 1,059 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 59,449.
India has been recording more than 60,000 new infections per day for the last two weeks, reaching a peak of 69,652 cases on Aug. 19. New reported infections dropped to around 61,000 on Monday and Tuesday, but picked up again in the past 24 hours.
The ministry said India’s recovery rate was now around 76% with a fatality rate of 1.84%.
Even though the country of nearly 1.4 billion people has been slowly opening up to heal the economy, areas identified as most affected by the virus continue to remain under lockdown.
IANS adds from Hyderabad: Claiming that the Covid-19 situation in Greater Hyderabad has been controlled, top Telangana health officials Aug. 26 exuded confidence of bringing the situation under control in the remaining districts by the end of September.
Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Srinivas Rao said the government would continue strict measures to bring down the number of cases to the minimum by the end of next month.
He claimed that the effective steps taken by the government during the last six months and the courage shown by people helped control the situation, especially in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.
