NEW DELHI — India surpassed Italy as the sixth worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after another biggest single-day spike in confirmed infections.
The Health Ministry reported 9,887 new cases June 6, bringing the total to 236,657.
Most of the new cases are in rural areas following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who left cities and towns after the lockdown in late March.
The lockdown is now largely being enforced in high-risk areas while authorities have partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. Shopping malls and religious places are due to open on June 8 with restrictions to avoid large gatherings.
In other news, nurses at a top hospital in India’s capital which treats coronavirus patients threatened June 5 to stage a one-day walkout next week if working conditions don’t improve.
The nurses at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a leader in treatment of COVID-19 cases, have been protesting since June 1 over long shifts and the need to use congested cubicles to change in and out of personal protective equipment, a possible health risk.
More than 350 medical workers at AIIMS and 150 family members have been infected by the virus since March, said Dr. D.K. Sharma, the hospital’s medical superintendent. He said about 60% have recovered.
“If day after day our health care workers are infected ... we are going to face a big issue,” said Fameer C.K., general secretary of the union that represents 5,000 nurses at AIIMS.
The union issued the threat to stay home from work next Wednesday after talks with the hospital administration June 4 ended without agreement, he said.
Hospital authorities refused to comment on the protest.
So far, hospitals in India have not been overwhelmed by the coronavirus epidemic. The country has recorded over 220,000 cases, including 6,000 deaths. But with the number of cases increasing daily and the threat that upcoming monsoon rains will bring other diseases such as dengue and malaria, cracks have begun showing in India’s fragile, understaffed healthcare system.
The concerns raised by nurses at AIIMS are echoed by medical personnel at other government hospitals in the city, said Anita Panwar, a member of another nursing union.
In Mumbai, the city with the most cases, doctors are not being paid their salaries on time and a shortage of nurses is hurting the response to the coronavirus, said the People’s Health Movement India, a network of health activists.
The number of new cases has surged since the government began relaxing a nationwide lockdown which left many impoverished people without work. In New Delhi, for example, half of the city’s over 23,000 confirmed cases were detected in the past 10 days.
Around 400 off-duty nurses at AIIMS are protesting at a time outside the administrative headquarters while maintaining physical distance, Fameer said.
He said the nurses have been working six-hour shifts that stretch to eight hours with the time needed to don the PPE kits. With central air-conditioning switched off due to fears it could spread the virus, some nurses fainted when the city reeled under a recent heatwave, when temperatures soared to 118 degrees Fahrenheit (47.6 degrees Celsius), he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.