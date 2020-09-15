NEW DELHI — India has reported its lowest daily jump in new coronavirus infections in a week, logging another 83,809 infections in the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministry Sept. 15 also reported 1,054 deaths, driving total fatalities up to 80,776 since the pandemic began.
With 4.93 million confirmed infections, India has reported the second most cases in the world behind the United States. India also has the highest number of recovered patients in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country’s recovery rate stands at 77.8% and nearly 3.8 million people have recovered from the virus so far, according to the Health Ministry.
Maharashtra state with more than 1 million cases remains the worst affected region in India, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
AP in another report said that India’s total virus caseload has reached nearly 5 million.
India’s Parliament, which reopened Monday after being shut down for more than five months due to the coronavirus, said that more than 10 million migrant laborers had made their way back to their home states from various corners of the country during a strict nationwide lockdown. It said there was no data available for the number of migrant deaths.
A flood of migrant workers, out of money and fearing starvation, poured out of cities and headed back to villages when Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the nationwide lockdown on March 24. The unprecedented migration was one key reason that the virus spread to the far reaches of the country.
The lockdown also caused a severe economic crisis. India’s economy contracted nearly 24% in the second quarter, the worst among the world’s top economies.
