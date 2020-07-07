BEIJING — The death toll in India from the coronavirus has exceeded 20,000 and more than 700,000 cases have been reported. The country reported 467 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 20,160. In addition, it registered 22,252 new cases, for a total of 719,665.
Contagion and deaths are increasing at the highest rate in the past four months. With 1.3 billion inhabitants, India is the third country in the world in number of cases after the United States and Brazil.
