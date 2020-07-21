NEW DELHI — India reported 37,140 new cases of coronavirus on July 21, bringing the total to 1,155,191 infected in the country.
The Ministry of Health also reported 587 more deaths, to add 28,084 deaths. 724,577 people have been recovered.
The country's main medical research agency, the Indian Council for Medical Research, has called on states to add more laboratories to efforts to do diagnostic tests and to increase the working capacity of licensed laboratories. India, which has 1.4 billion inhabitants, is doing almost 10,000 tests per million inhabitants.
Faced with a boom in cases of the virus in recent weeks, state governments have ordered localized quarantines in risk areas to curb the spread.
Experts believe India is likely to experience several spikes in infection as the virus spreads in rural areas with weak health systems.
In Nepal, the government decided to resume domestic and international flights on Aug. 17. The flights were suspended in March to stop the coronavirus. Only private or special flights were allowed to repatriate Nepalese stranded abroad.
Nepal currently has 17,844 cases and 40 deaths from COVID-19.
