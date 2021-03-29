NEW DELHI – India recorded 68,020 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,20,39,644, Union Health Ministry's data showed March 29.
Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808 comprising 4.33 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 percent.
The 68,020 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours are the highest since October 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 daily new fatalities.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,13,55,993, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 percent, the data stated.
India fought through the first wave of infection six months ago and recorded a highest single-day spike of 93,617 cases on September 16. The highest number of deaths recorded in a day were 1,169 on September 15.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,18,64,161 samples have been tested up to March 28 with 9,13,319 samples being tested March 28.
Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu continued to show high daily new cases, the Health Ministry said.
The center has advised high-burden states and union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge.
So far, 6.05 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approvals for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.