NEW DELHI — For the seventh consecutive day, India reported a record jump in new coronavirus cases May 26.
The Indian Ministry of Health reported 6,535 new infections for a total of 145,380, in addition to 4,167 deaths.
Most of the cases occurred in two adjacent states in central India: Maharashtra, where the financial center of Mumbai is, and Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Increases have also been recorded in the poorer states of eastern India, where migrant workers have been returning on special trains from large cities.
Coronavirus cases in India have been increasing as restrictions have been relaxed. Internal flights resumed May 26 after being suspended for two months, although with little volume.
