NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported a daily record of nearly 20,000 new infections as several Indian states reimpose partial or full lock-downs to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
India’s health ministry has recorded 548,318 COVID-19 total cases as of Monday, a jump of nearly 100,000 in a week in the world’s fourth-worst affected country after the United States, Brazil and Russia. India’s death toll has reached 16,475, while 321,723 patients have recovered from the disease.
The capital district of the northeastern state of Assam on the Bangladesh border has reimposed a full lockdown until July 12 following a spike in cases. Another border state, West Bengal, has extended its lockdown until July 31.
However, in India’s worst-affected states, Maharashtra, which includes India’s financial capital, Mumbai, and Delhi, home to the federal capital of New Delhi, most lockdown restrictions have been eased, with restaurants, shopping malls and parks reopened, and public buses and shared-ride services back on the roads.
