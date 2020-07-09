NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported nearly 25,000 new coronavirus infections July 9 and its transmission rate is increasing for the first time since March.
The new cases bring the total in the world’s third worst-affected country to 767,296. India’s health ministry said the COVID-19 death toll had risen to 21,129.
Research by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai shows that India’s virus reproduction rate ticked up in the first week of July to 1.19 after steadily falling from peak transmission of 1.83 in March. The rate needs to be below one for new cases to start falling.
India’s infection numbers have skyrocketed since lockdown restrictions were eased. At the same time, testing has ramped up to more than 200,000 samples a day, compared to just a few hundred in March.
Health experts say the true extent of the virus’s spread in India is unknown and more testing must be done, given its population of nearly 1.4 billion people.
In related news, Sri Lankan health authorities said July 9 that 56 people at a state-run rehabilitation center for drug addicts have tested positive for the coronavirus. The health ministry said they included both inmates and officials at the center. They were discovered when 450 people at the center were tested after a drug addict tested positive two days ago. Health officials say the country has had no cases of community transmission of the virus since April 30 and that patients now being reported belong to two known clusters. Authorities in April blamed drug addicts for spreading the virus in slum areas. The country has reported 2,151 patients, including 11 deaths.
