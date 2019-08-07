Members of the Communist Party of India take part in a protest in Hyderabad on Aug. 7, in reaction to the Indian government scrapping Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A protester died after being chased by police during a curfew in Kashmir's main city, left in turmoil by an Indian government move to tighten control over the restive region, a police official said August 7. (Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images)