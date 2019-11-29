NEW DELHI — India’s economic growth slipped to 4.5 percent, its slowest pace in six years, in the July-September quarter, with the labor-intensive manufacturing sector contracting.
The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said Nov. 29 that manufacturing output shrank by 1 percent compared to 6.9 percent growth a year earlier. It said consumer demand and private investment weakened and a global slowdown hit India’s exports.
The economy grew 5 percent in the April-June quarter.
Many economists believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetization of currency in 2016 and a hasty roll-out of a goods and services tax inflicted blows to manufacturing, especially the auto sector.
According to the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India, car deliveries in August dropped 41 percent from a year earlier while truck and bus sales fell 39 percent.
