NEW DELHI, India (AP) — India’s Health Ministry says herd immunity in the country can’t be an option due to its large population and it will need a vaccine to beat coronavirus.
Rajesh Bhushan, a senior Health Ministry official, said, “With India’s population, to build herd immunity without vaccination is not a strategic choice or option.”
Herd immunity is when a virus can no longer spread easily because enough people are immune to it. India has a population of 1.4 billion people.
For months, the Indian government has highlighted India’s recovery rate, but experts say it is not the best way to measure the effect of the pandemic.
India has 1.5 million coronavirus cases, the world’s third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil. There have been nearly 35,000 confirmed deaths.
IANS adds: Addressing a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "Herd immunity is an indirect protection from a disease. In a country the size of India, it cannot be a strategic choice or option. It can only be achieved through immunization but that is in the future."
He said that the ministry, too, believes that the herd immunity is far in the future and hence, it is important to adopt Covid appropriate behavior.
The Ministry again reiterated that there is no community spread in the country, and that there are merely clusters of cases and pockets of localized transmission.
Bhushan said that as many as one million people have recovered till now and the recovery rate is increasing.
As many as 16 states and UTs have a recovery rate more than the national average of 64.44 percent. The highest number of recovered patients are in Delhi, Ladakh, Haryana, Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.
Bhushan said that testing infrastructure has also increased and almost one crore tests were conducted in the span of the last one month.
