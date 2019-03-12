HOUSTON — India’s Jet Airways says it has grounded its five Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia that killed all 157 people on board.
The airline said it is not flying any of the 737 Max planes in its fleet and is “in contact with the manufacturer.”
On March 11, India’s aviation watchdog said it ordered a safety assessment of the aircraft. It also issued safety instructions for flying Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.
The directions call for the pilot-in-command to have at least 1,000 hours of flying experience and the co-pilot to have 500 hours on Boeing 737 NG type aircraft.
Indian airline SpiceJet also has Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, but it’s unclear if those planes are grounded. Calls and emails to the company were unanswered March 12.
Mideast budget airline FlyDubai says it will continue to fly Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft after reviewing a recent U.S. regulator statement about the aircraft.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said March 11 that while others have drawn similarities between the Indonesia and Ethiopia crashes, the agency was not. The FAA also said that no later than April it expects Boeing will complete changes, including new training for pilots in automated anti-stall technology that is suspected of playing a role in the Indonesia crash.
Singapore’s civil aviation authority says it has temporarily banned all Boeing 737 Max planes from entering and leaving the country.
It noted in a statement March that there have been two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in less than five months. The authority said the suspension will be “reviewed as relevant safety information becomes available.”
The suspension will affect SilkAir, a regional carrier that’s wholly owned by Singapore Airlines. It has six Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.
Fiji Airways says it will continue flying its two Boeing 737 Max 8 planes to Pacific destinations.
Fiji’s national carrier said in a statement that it’s following the situation closely and has full confidence in the airworthiness of its fleet. The airline says it mainly uses the MAX 8 planes on routes connecting Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.
