Activists of the Assam Pradesh Congress committee shout slogans during a rally in Gauhati Jan. 7 in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which will provide citizenship or stay rights to minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan in India. Thousands in northeastern India joined demonstrations on Jan. 7 against a proposal to grant citizenship to religious minorities in the region, a move criticized as a sop to Hindus before a general election. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)