Indian Youth Congress activists burn an effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest demanding his resignation and the registration of a First Information Report against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for the hate speeches over last week's sectarian riots in India's capital, near the Parliament in New Delhi on March 2. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)