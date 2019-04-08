NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s ruling party released its election manifesto April 8, three days before the start of a multi-phase general election in the world’s largest democracy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party hoping to return to power for a second five-year term laid out their platform, emphasizing national security and economic development.
The BJP manifesto opened with an entreaty from Modi for voters’ “valued blessings.”
Modi said the document described the path for India to “move from being a developing country to a developed country” by 2047, asking, “If the 21st century is Asia’s century, should India lead it or not? Can we or can we not?”
Several other ministers in the BJP-led government spoke on April 8, including the finance minister, Arun Jaitley, who said that the government “wants to expedite the path of progress.”
Jaitley also cited an Indian airstrike against an alleged terrorist camp in Pakistan after a suicide bomber killed 40 Indian soldiers in disputed Kashmir in February as proof that the incumbents have taken a hard stand against terrorism.
The main opposition Congress party released its manifesto last week, blasting the Hindu nationalist BJP for working “to divide the nation.”
Since Modi and the BJP took power in 2014, there has been rising violence against India’s minority Muslim population.
IANS adds: The BJP's election manifesto affirmed the party's stand on national security, including the resolve to fight terrorism.
It also mentioned the core ideological issues, announced new pension schemes to counter the Congress' "Nyay" thrust, and spoke about meeting the aspirations of the people in the next five years, reiterating that the Narendra Modi-led government had met the requirements in the last five years.
The manifesto set short-term targets to be achieved by 2022, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about laying the foundation for making India a developed country by 2047 when the country will celebrate the centenary of its Independence.
The manifesto mentioned almost all the issues associated with the party, including the construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Uniform Civil Code.
With the tagline "Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat" (committed India, strong India), the BJP's "Sankalp Patra" (manifesto) sought to reach out to all sections of people, including the farmers, small shopkeepers, youth, women, the middle class and the poor.
Reaching out to the poor, small farmers and small shopkeepers is crucial for the BJP in view of the Congress' promise of providing annual minimum income support of Rs 72,000 to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country if it is voted to power.
The Congress on April 7 unveiled its campaign slogan — "Ab Hoga Nyay" (Now, there will be justice). "Nyay" is incidentally the acronym of its minimum income guarantee scheme – Nyuntam Aay Yojana.
In its manifesto, the BJP said that it would seek to double farmers' income by 2022, invest Rs 1 lakh crore in higher education, ensure housing for all and 100 percent electrification in the next three years. It also promised to set up a National Traders Commission.
The party promised pension to the small farmers and small shopkeepers and said that the PM-KISAN scheme, which provides Rs 6,000 annual assistance to the small famers, will be extended to all the farmers.
After losing power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh last year, the BJP has been making extra efforts to reach out to the farmers.
The manifesto said that when India will celebrate the 75th year of its Independence in 2022, the country would have fulfilled 75 goals related to agriculture, infrastructure, economy, governance and education, among others.
The 75 goals include the creation of 10,000 new farmer producer organizations, pension for small and marginal farmers above 60 years, digitization of land records, toilets in every household, access to safe and potable drinking water, electrification of all railway tracks, establishment of 1.5 lakh health centers and improving Gross Domestic Product share from the manufacturing sector.
The manifesto also talked about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, over which the party faces opposition from almost all its allies in the Northeast. It said the BJP would enact the bill if it returns to power after the Lok Sabha elections.
The party also reiterated its commitment to the Triple Talaq Bill.
Declaring its aim to make India the third largest economy in the world by 2030, the BJP said it would promote investment-driven growth to build a "New India" and make it a $10 trillion economy by 2032.
The BJP leaders also highlighted the 2016 cross-border surgical strikes and the recent air strike in Balakot by the Indian Air Force as examples of the government's strong resolve against terrorism.
