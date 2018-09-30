India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the world’s largest dome and Peace Center at the Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Vishwarajbaug, in Pune, India, according to a press release.
The imposing monumental dome, clad in the finest marble, is the vision of Dr. Vishwanath Karad, founder-president and director general of the World Peace Center, MIT-Pune and MIT World Peace University.
Karad has over the last 13 years painstakingly created the philosopher saint Shri Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prayer Hall and Library at the 62,500 sq. ft. monument at the Vishwarajbaug campus of MIT under the world’s largest dome with a diameter of 160 feet, standing taller than the Vatican Dome, which has a diameter of 139.6 feet. The height of the dome at its apex is 263 feet.
Set in the backdrop of the late renowned actor Raj Kapoor’s heritage farm and memorial now housing MIT, Karad’s brainchild, the magnificent dome as well as 54 larger-than-life bronze statues of some of the greatest saints, scientists and philosophers of all time, are brought to life by 93-year-old veteran Ram Sutar.
Each of the bronze statues weighs nearly 1500 kg and the installation by itself is an arduous task.
The current World Peace Monument at Vishwarajbaug is the result of 13 years of painstaking selfless and consistent effort. The 54 saints, scientists and philosophers signify the union of science, philosophy and spirituality and the essence of Indian culture, philosophy and tradition and the aspect of world peace.
The center is set to open Oct. 2.
